Dr. Phil says goodbye to daytime talk show: ‘This has been an incredible chapter of my life’

Dr Phil McGraw has announced that his daytime talk show, named after him, will end with its current season.

“This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career,” the famed talk show host said in a statement.

He added that “while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do”.

The show’s host, Dr Phil McGraw, has decided that he wants to stop doing his daytime show at the end of the current season.

The Oprah spin-off talk show was seen on South African television – first on SABC 2 (DStv 192), where it ran from its beginning for several seasons. It then switched to pay TV, with M-Net picking it up for the Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) channel for a few further seasons.

Dr Phil McGraw started out with appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late 1990s before he transitioned to his own tough-talking show in 2002.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children,” McGraw, 72, said in a statement announcing the end of the show.

“This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do. I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values.”

Steve LoCascio, CBS Media Ventures president, said: “Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not.

“Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV.”