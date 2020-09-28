Drama As Chamisa Grabs Harvest House From Khupe

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

OVER 60 youths aligned to MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa Sunday night besieged and took control of Harvest House from the hands of the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

For the past three months, the headquarters of opposition politics, now rechristened Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House in central Harare, was under the control of MDC-T.

“MDC-T Harare Youth Assembly (2014) Harare has taken over control of the Party HQ MRT House tonight. This has been necessitated by our realisation on the need to unite the people in the fight for a better Zimbabwe,” a statement signed by Paul Gorekore reads.

“We as the youths have decided to go beyond our differences and unite to resolve the current crisis. We have been concerned by the recent developments where the party had been infiltrated by some Zanu PF elements battling to destroy the people’s movement thereby aiding the suffering of the masses.”

Gorekore, a former Harare City councillor said he would address the media at MRT House this Monday at 10 am.

However, the latest occupation is expected to set the stage of another fierce battle between Chamisa and Khupe’s loyalists, including the state.

Armed soldiers and anti-riot officers assisted Khupe and her allies who include Douglas Mwonzora took possession of the iconic structure three months ago after a Supreme Court ruling that Chamisa was illegitimate leader of the party.

MDC Alliance co-vice presidents, Tendai Biti, Lynnette Karenyi-Kore and other party officials, were recently arrested while trying to seek entry into the building. They spent the night in police custody before appearing in court where the matter is still pending.

Soon after the takeover of the building by the Khupe faction, Chamisa said although he was not losing sleep over the grab, he would at the end repossess MRT House.

MRT has been known as the home of opposition politics since 1999.