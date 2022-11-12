Drama as rent dodging businessman Chimutashu fails in bid to postpone court case

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THERE was drama at Harare Civil Court when businessman Marlven Chimutashu’s bid to postpone a case of alleged outstanding rental arrears flopped after a magistrate ruled that they could not stomach further delays.

The case arose after retired banker, Lawrence Tamayi, approached the courts seeking to recover rental arrears accrued by a company connected to Chimutashu, EBA Insurance.

Despite Chimutashu having challenged NewZimbabwe.com’s story written ahead of the trial referring him as the owner of EBA Insurance, a company with outstanding rental arrears, he proceeded to represent the company in court.

When trial finally kicked off Thursday before magistrate Lazini Ncube, Chimutashu sought to have the matter postponed.

“I wish to apply for postponement of the matter. There are some people who operate above me at EBA Insurance Company. I brief my principals in the company but whenever I wish to access the court record on the matter it is never available,” he said.

“The clerk of court continues to inform me that the record is in the magistrate’s custody. The record has some pertinent information we need to see in order to make some submissions. In consideration of that, may the clerk of court avail the record.”

The magistrate quizzed Chimutashu on why he intended to get the matter postponed and the latter insisted that he first needs to access the record.

Tamayi, through his legal representatives Tinashe Tanyanyiwa of Tanyanyiwa & Associates Attorneys at Law, also criticised further postponement.

“My colleague (Chimutashu) must take note of the fact that court records are only availed to parties on the need to file for appeal. Apart from that, he is in possession of all the submissions made for this case and effectively it means that he has the record,” he said.

Tanyanyiwa stressed that Chimutashu was privy to all the details in the case after having been in court and cross examined several times.

“Your worship, the reason why this matter was adjourned in the first place had more to do with his request to bring a witness and you will recall that this honourable court notified him that if the witness does not show up, the matter will still proceed,” the attorney said.

Having heard the submissions from both sides, the magistrate ruled that the matter must proceed.

She asked him if he had brought the witness to court as promised but he still insisted that he could not confirm the presence of the witness since he wanted to obtain the court record and vowed to appeal against the court’s decision not to postpone the matter.

“Your worship, you need to forgive my colleague (Chimutashu), as he is not aware of civil procedure. Postponement is not granted merely because an application has been made. It is at the discretion of the court.

“The defendant is being arrogant and deserves to be found in contempt of court by continuously wasting time,” Tanyanyiwa argued.

The court said judgment in the matter will be delivered on the 26th of November 2022.

As the court adjourned, another dramatic episode unfolded after police officers armed with a warrant of arrest approached Tamayi leading to a scene in which he shouted at the officers accusing them of being used by Chimutashu.

“Why do you want to arrest me for a matter which has just been heard in court,” he questioned.