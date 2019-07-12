Drama in Bulawayo as Town Clerk returns, after Mayor reverses day-old suspension

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THRUSDAY’s dramatic suspension of Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube by then acting Mayor Tinashe Kambarami has been reversed.

Mayor Solomon Mguni early Friday returned to office and overturned the decision on a dramatic day for the country’s second largest city, that saw a verbal altercation between Kambarami and Dube as the former sought to enforce his suspension of Bulawayo’s chief executive officer.

A video of the altercation laced with ethnic undertones and swear words by Dube went viral on social media.

Kambarami suspended Dube on a litany of allegations including but not limited to abuse of office, failure to deal with the city’s dire water situation and outright theft of council funds.

In a letter reversing the suspension Mguni said he was moving in to stabilise the situation.

“In order not to destabilise council business, I hereby lift the said suspension with immediate effect. I further direct the Town Clerk to furnish me with a comprehensive report on the allegations raised,” wrote the Mayor.

The letter is also copied to Dube, Local Government Minister July Moyo, Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, MDC vice president Welshman Ncube and Elias Mudzuri, the MDC’s secretary for Local Government.

Mguni also called off a special meeting set for Friday that had been called by Kambarami, reportedly aimed at further suspensions including that of Siwela Dube, the city’s Director of Engineering Services.

The Bulawayo Deputy Mayor said he had suspended the Town Clerk without full pay and other benefits.

But in a show of force, Mguni immediately ordered Dube to report for duty.

“By copy of this letter and upon receipt thereof, the town clerk must report for duty with full salary and benefits.

“The Chamber Secretary shall cause council to be advised accordingly. The special meeting that was scheduled to take place today is hereby differed,” wrote Mguni.

In the video Dube is heard arguing the purported suspension is a “Shona agenda” before he exploded into a volley of swear words.