Drax Scandal: Mnangagwa Connection Delish Nguwaya Off The Hook

By Mary Taruvinga

DODGY businessman Delish Nguwaya, facing charges of using fake papers to win a US$6 million government tender to supply Covid-19 material, has been freed.

Nguwaya, a connection to President Emmerson Mnangagwa judging by the former’s links to the first family, was removed from remand by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna Tuesday.

The local representative of Drax International was arrested in June this year facing fraud charges.

In his ruling, Nduna said Nguwaya had been remanded 10 times with the state failing to give him a trial date.

Nguwaya, President Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube pictured some time ago

“The accused has been remanded 10 times without trial and today (Tuesday) the state has sought another postponement.

“The state alleged that the case involved extra territorial investigations and as for now, nothing has been done. The state had cited the Covid-19 pandemic as a restriction for them to conduct extra territorial investigations,’’ said Nduna.

He further said on the initial remand, the State had submitted that it would have completed its investigations by 28 July.

“It seems the State has no idea why it needs further remand for,” Nduna said before ordering the State to proceed by way of summons.

Former health minister Obadiah Moyo was also arrested in connection with the scandal with the case still pending.