DRC embarrass Warriors

DR Congo put themselves in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-0 thumping of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s problems at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo began just before kick-off when goalkeeper George Chigova was injured during the warm-up, with Elvis Chipezeze stepping in for the Group A match, which proved to be one to forget.

Chipezeze’s first meaningful moment after just four minutes was calamitous as his poor save in touching a relatively innocuous free-kick onto the crossbar allowed Jonathan Bolingi to score DR Congo’s first goal of the tournament.

Eight minutes before the interval Cedric Bakambu fired home a precise finish before adding his second and his side’s third from the penalty spot midway through the second half after being brought down by Chipezeze.

