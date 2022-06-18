DRC president says Rwandans waging ‘economic war’

Spread This News

By Associated Press

KINSHASA: Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Friday accused Rwanda of trying to occupy his country’s land for its vast mineral wealth, the latest escalation in tensions between the two neighbours that has led to talk of war.

There was no immediate reaction to the Congolese president’s comments, though Rwanda has long denied supporting the M23 rebels who captured a key town in eastern Congo earlier this week. Earlier in the day, Rwanda said that a Congolese soldier had crossed the border and began shooting at Rwandan security forces and civilians before being shot dead.

In his comments, Congo’s president called on international leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step up the pressure on Rwanda when it hosts the Commonwealth summit next week.

“The security situation in the east of the country continues to deteriorate, and fundamentally because Rwanda seeks to occupy our land, rich in gold, coltan and cobalt, for their own exploitation and profit,” the Congolese president said. “This is an economic war for the battle of resources, fought by Rwanda’s terrorist gangs.”

“Eastern Congolese civilians are innocents under brutal attack from our neighbour,” he added.