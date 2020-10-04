Dream debut for Macauley Bonne

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Macauley Bonne enjoyed a memorable debut for his new club Queens Park Rangers after his stoppage-time equaliser earned his side a valuable point in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Bonne – who joined QPR from Charlton Athletic on Friday – was named among the visiting substitutes before being introduced in the 64th minute.

He made himself an instant hit with the club’s fans after heading home the equaliser in the 96th minute to cancel out Yoann Barbet’s earlier own goal and earn a 1-1 draw from the Sky Bet Championship contest at Hillsborough.

The 24-year created only one clear cut chance after his introduction which he utilized to prove his potency in front of goal. He made a total of seven touches in his 26-minute appearance and maintained a 51.7% accuracy rate.

Bonne’s heroics came less than 24 hours after the Queens Park Rangers manager, Mark Warburton, has hailed his new signing as a “proven goalscorer.”

Bonne was unveiled as QPR’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window on Friday afternoon, in a deal that is believed to net League One side Charlton Athletic around £2 million.

“I am delighted to have him come on board,” Warburton told the club’s website.

“Macauley has already shown himself to be a proven goalscorer at this level, and he did it with a team in the lower half of the division.

“He can score a variety of goals, he’s young, hungry and has a lot of development potential in him.

“He will help to lighten the load for Lyndon Dykes and will certainly give us a different option upfront.”