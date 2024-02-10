Dream home or investment haven? Discover Zimbabwe’s property market with WestProp Holdings

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

LEADING property development company WestProp Holdings will later this month host an event in the United States of America for Zimbabweans to explore opportunities in Real Estate investment opportunities.

The event is slated for February 28 at Sofitel Hotel, Lafayette Square Hotel in Washington DC.

This will offer Zimbabweans living in America an opportunity to explore areas of investment back home.

WestProp said the event will offer the diaspora community an opportunity for networking with industry leaders.

“As WestProp Holdings, we are delighted to present the Zimbabwe Diaspora Real Estate Investment Opportunities for Zimbabweans in the United States!

“Whether you aspire to diversify your property portfolio, to find your dream abode, or simply to explore the vibrant Zimbabwe property market, this event is tailor-made for you.

“Engage with accomplished CEOs, and esteemed industry leaders, and gain priceless insights that will elevate your understanding. Embrace the chance to become an integral part of a flourishing community,” said WestProp Holdings.

Registration for the event will be done on the company’s digital platforms.

“This is an exclusive event and entry will be limited to the first 80 individuals who sign up! People from all over the globe can join in virtually via live stream on our social media platforms.

“Explore, network, and revel in the very best that Zimbabwe has to offer aspiring investors currently living in the United States,” said the company further.