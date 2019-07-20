Drinking mates wipe off drunk cop’s bank loan

By Tonderai Saharo

A Zimbabwe Republic Police officer, who had just had a bank loan credited into his account, was left counting his loses after three imbibers he had offered to buy beer, took advantage of his drunken stupor and stole his bank card before wiping the account clean.

Wilson Chimutengedza (40), who is based at Zimuto police camp, lost $1 150 loan money to Tawanda Shoko, Takunda Magomo and Timothy Zimunhu recently.

The trio has since appeared in court facing theft charges and was remanded out of custody to 24 July for continuation of trial by Masvingo magistrate Godswill Mavenge

Prosecutor Innocent Mbambo told the court that on 16 May this year, the police officer was drinking beer at Sisk business centre.

He had on him, an Itel cellphone in his trousers pocket and a POSB ATM card with RTGS$1 150 in his account when he befriended the trio and offered to buy it some beer.

Court heard that the cop used his ATM card to buy beer and during the process, Shoko peeped and memorised Chimutengedza’s PIN.

Court was further told that when Chimutengedza got drunk, the trio connived and stole his phone and ATM card and went on to spend the money purchasing some groceries and beer which it drank with some more patrons using the stolen bank card.

The cop realised the following morning that he had lost his ATM card and phone and when he tried to replace it with his bank, he discovered that all his money had been wiped out.

A police report was made and investigations were carried leading to the arrest of the trio.

Police managed to recover the ATM card and the mobile phone.