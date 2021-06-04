Motorist Flees As 2 Patients, Nurse, Ambulance Driver, Die In Karoi Accident

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FIVE people, including a pregnant woman, were killed after a speeding Karoi District Hospital ambulance collided with a light truck that encroached into its lane Wednesday.

The truck driver, identified as Ryan Murembe, of Harare immediately fled the scene.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred at the 196km peg, Buffalo Downs, along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

The stretch of road has become a black spot.

“Police can confirm a road traffic accident involving an ambulance from Karoi District Hospital which was transferring two patients to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and a two-tonne Toyota Toyoace truck registration number AFO 0106 coming from Harare to Gache-Kache fishing camp,” said Nyathi.

Circumstances are that the truck was overtaking and encroached into the lane of the oncoming ambulance.

Upon realising that a head-on collision was imminent, the truck driver steered his vehicle towards the far right side of the road, resulting in the speeding ambulance crashing onto the truck’s rear end.

Three of the four occupants of the ambulance died on the spot while the other passed away on admission to Karoi District Hospital.

The deceased were identified as ambulance driver Lawrence Lundu (39), nurse Merjury Mututu (age not given), an expecting Patricia Murisa (18) of Chasara village, under Chief Nematombo in Hurungwe who was being transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for a caesarean section operation.

Another patient, Tichaona Matashu (47), who had earlier on been involved in an accident at Magunje and sustained both broken legs, was also pronounced dead on admission to Karoi hospital.

Two passengers in the truck sustained serious injuries which later led to the death of an unidentified male adult (name withheld as next of kin were yet to be informed) while being transferred from Chinhoyi hospital to Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare.

Last month, three people died along the same stretch following a head-on collision involving a Lobels Bread delivery van and a Swift haulage truck.