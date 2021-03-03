Driver In Trouble For Kidnapping Cop After Arrest

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Chipinge: A Buhera man who allegedly kidnapped a police officer who was escorting him to the police station after his arrest at a roadblock for disregarding the curfew, appeared before a local magistrates’ court.

Election Makaripe (47) of Tama village under Chief Chamutsa in Buhera appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira facing charges of disregarding the curfew, kidnapping a police officer and escaping from lawful custody.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to April 30 for trial.

Prosecutor Timothy Katsande told the court that on February 25, 2021 at around 2130hours, at the 125km peg along Mutare-Masvingo highway, Makaripe was arrested at a roadblock while driving a white twin cab Ford Ranger for disregarding the curfew.

Makaripe was ordered by Sergeant Makani to drive his vehicle to the police post under the escort of Constable Creamson Chataika.

On their way, Makaripe reportedly changed the route and drove to a secluded place at Birchenough Bridge business centre where he stopped and disembarked from the car.

The police officer tried to handcuff Makaripe who wrestled off his grip.

Makaripe allegedly picked a tyre lever and threatened to strike the police officer if the latter persisted with taking him to the police station.

Makaripe then vanished from the scene.

The suspect was arrested on February 27 at Birchenough Bridge business centre and was taken to a local police station.

He was asked to produce a driver`s licence but failed to do so.