Driving school employee in the dock for defrauding unsuspecting license seekers  

By Erica Jecha

AN employee with a local driving school, Leon Brendon Peresu Monday appeared in court charged with fraud after he allegedly scammed drivers license seekers.

Peresu (23), who is employed by a company called Your Steer Driving School, appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi who freed him on ZW$50 000 bail.

He will be back in court on January 18.

Court heard Peresu collected cash from a total of five victims after promising they would undergo Class two drivers’ lessons, also offering booking test slots at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID).

Prosecutors allege he demanded once off cash payments from the victims.

They allegedly paid between US$280 and US$400.

After getting the money he disappeared, leaving the unsuspecting clients grounded.

They later reported the matter, leading to his arrest.