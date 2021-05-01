Drowning Incidents Worry Police In Midlands

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Midlands are worried with the number of deaths attributed to drowning incidents which continue to occur in various parts of the province.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said the law enforcement agents were investigating the cases.

In the first case, police retrieved a body of a woman employed as a general hand by Kwekwe High School on the 28th of April 2021 in the learning institution’s swimming pool.

Groundsmen found the body floating in the pool.

Similarly, a 19-year-old man was found floating in Dove River in Mberengwa on 27th of April 2021.

The third incident occurred at Madzevere Dam, Mberengwa where a 78-year-old man’s body was also discovered on the 28th of April 2021.

“On the 26th of April 2021, it is said, Patricia Pinga, aged 36 years, was reported missing at Kwekwe Central Police.

“Matter was still under investigation when her body was discovered on the 28th of April 2021 at around 1145 hours by a fellow employee.

“The body was floating in a swimming pool at the school where she was employed,” Mahoko said.

Police attended the scene and the body was retrieved from the swimming pool and taken to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary pending post mortem.

In another unrelated incident, Mahoko said, “19-year-old Innocent Tadzembwa of Danning Farm in Mberengwa who is said to have suffered from epilepsy, left the bedroom he shared with his 13-year-old brother unnoticed during the early hours on the 27th of April 2021.

“Upon noticing that he was missing, a search was subsequently conducted. His body was found floating in Dove River on the same day at around 1800hours.”

In the third incident, Mahoko said, on the 27th of April 2021, a man called Wilson Dube, aged 78, left home going for a beer drink at Chingechuru Business Centre, Mberengwa at around 1900 hours.

“Dube failed to return home causing his family to search for him.

“On the 28th of April 2021 at around 0800 hours, his twenty-year-old son found his body floating in Madzevere Dam.

“The matter was reported police and the body was retrieved from the water. Investigations into the three cases are progressing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahoko says police were appealing to the public not to risk entering water bodies when they did not have skills to swim.