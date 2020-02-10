Drug addicted SoulJah Love back at Magaya church

By Nicklaus Makuwe

UNSETTLED Zimdancehall star, Souljah Love is back at Prophet Walter Magaya’s PHD Ministries to seek help from the effects of his drug addiction.

Born Saul Masaka, the talented but controversial chanter, is not new to the Waterfalls, Harare church environment.

He has been there before seeking divine intervention over a leg problem.

In his latest situation, the “Nakadhula Dhaka” singer was seen at the church with his brother on a video shared by Eargroung News on Facebook in a reserved area waiting for the miracle preacher and healer.

His brother has since revealed the star is diabetic and has not been taking care of his sugar levels.

Souljah Love is said to have now developed a stomach infection that has been causing vomiting.

When Magaya met the musician, he declared “you will see the change”.

Magaya now seems to be popular with the musician and his ex-wife Bounty Lisa who visited the church a couple of weeks ago over a cancer linked growth on her thigh.