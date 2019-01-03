Drug mule nabbed with ephedrine worth $27k at Robert Mugabe Airport

By Mary Taruvinga

A 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman was on Wednesday arrested while trying to smuggle drugs worth US$30 000 via Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Judith Munemo, who is currently based in South Africa, was arrested upon arrival following a tip-off by some unknown persons.

She was hauled before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye facing charges of contravening the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act.

Munemo begged the court’s leniency saying poverty caused her to break the law.

“I plead guilty to the charges,” she said.

“I did not know what I was doing was unlawful. It was out of ignorance, but I badly needed to raise money for my livelihood.

“I was going to hand over the drug to someone and I was only going to get $US2 000 after it was sold.”

According to the state, On January 1 this year, detectives from CID drugs and Narcotics Harare, received a tip-off to the effect that Munemo was aboard an Ethiopian Air flight ET 863 from India and was in possession of Ephedrine.

Detectives went to the airport and managed to identify her while collecting her luggage comprising of a brown bag and a monarch bag.

Court further heard she took the green route used by passengers who have nothing to declare.

She was intercepted at the exit and was searched to find 18 x 500 gram tins containing ephedrine.

Munemo was arrested and later brought before court where she was remanded in custody and will be sentenced this Friday.

The drug had a street value of US$27, 018