Drug Peddler Fined $50 000 For Growing Marijuana

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A MHANGURA drug dealer, who admitted in court he grew dagga for sale, has been slapped with a $50 000 fine.

Stanley Bikausaru will spend 90 days in prison if he failed to deposit the fine with the Clerk of Court in Chinhoyi.

Bikausaru appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Tapiwa Banda on Monday facing charges under Section 156 (i)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which relates to “cultivation of dagga.”

He was convicted on his own guilty plea.

The state case, led by Tinoziva Chipupuri was that sometime in December last year and at Kanenje village in Mhangura, Bikausaru cultivated dagga in a nearby field so he could sell it to smokers.

Court heard that on 1 April this year, police received a tip-off about the offence.

On the same date, a team of police officers raided his homestead and upon questioning him, Bikausaru then led them to his plot where there were dagga plants measuring approximately 2, 7 metres in height.

He was arrested while the illicit plant was also uprooted and was taken to court as exhibit.