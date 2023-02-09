Drug peddler jailed 12 months after Crystal Meth recovered in house

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI drug dealer has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after he was found in possession of a lethal drug, Crystal Meth.

Liberty Makaya of Gadzema high density suburb, Chinhoyi appeared before Magistrate Zhou facing charges of contravening section 29 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act chapter 15:03.

Makaya was slapped with 12 months in jail before four months were conditionally set aside.

He will, therefore, effectively serve eight months behind bars.

State case, led by Review Nikisi, was that on February 17, 2022 at around 5pm, detectives got information to the effect that the accused person was in possession of Crystal Meth.

Court heard that acting on the tip off, police officers proceeded to Makaya’s residence where they conducted a search and recovered 19 sachets of the banned substance.

On March 2 last year, the whitish crystalline exhibits were taken to forensic science laboratories for examination and confirmed as Crystal Meth, a highly intoxicating drug.