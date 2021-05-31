Drug Peddlers Buy Phones For Street Kids To Enhance Supplies

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

SOME daring drug peddlers supplying the illicit material to street kids who form a major part of their market base on the streets of Harare are reported to be buying some cell phones for street dwellers who would often ring the peddlers for replenishments or orders from new customers.

Illegal vendors operating on street pavements in parts of Harare’s CBD are said to be among people who sell drugs to street kids and other consumers of illicit substances.

The drugs, according to street kids interviewed by NewZimbabwe.com, were being supplied by some unnamed motorists.

Prices of the substances are said to be as low as US$1 for a sachet of mbanje, the most abused drug in Zimbabwe, while Crystal Meth (Guka) start at US$5 for half a gramme.

Street kids interviewed said some drug peddlers have gone on to buy them cell phones to use whenever they required supplies.

“I have lived in the streets for many years and I have not smoked glue, but mbanje,” said one street kid who identified himself as John.

“But now there is a drug called Guka in the streets, I took it once and I said no, I could die early. It’s too strong.

“Because if you get drugged, you start seeing one person as if you are seeing many people. So, I opted for mbanje only.

“We buy mbanje from vendors for as little as one dollar and they are the ones who approached us first and we are now their regular customers.

“Motorists also drive to sell Guka and they have their men on the ground who call them to bring more supplies.”

His street-mate, Sauro also admitted Guka was a very strong drug.

“If one smokes it, you will hear them saying I am seeing snakes and they start talking to themselves like someone with a mental sickness,” he said.

The two said there is a house along Kwame Nkrumah after Fifth Street to the east named the ‘Ghost House’.

“That’s where we do drugs and sleep and when suppliers are called, they sometimes come there and drop the packages,” John said.

Police have said they appreciated members of the public who have supplied credible information leading to the arrest of drug peddlers in the country.

Some of the cases are pending before courts while others are still under investigations.

“The ZRP has intensified operation ‘No to Crystal Meth’ and all drug peddlers are emphatically warned that they risk being arrested,” police said in a statement.

“From 10th of May a total of 93 suspects were nabbed, of those 26 were detained and 67 were convicted.

“Illicit drugs valued at ZW$8 242 230 were recovered.”