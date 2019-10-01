Drug possessions earns Bulawayo man 10 months imprisonment

By Mbekezeli Ncube

A BULAWAYO man was Tuesday slapped with 10 months imprisonment for illegal possession of dagga and unregistered medicine worth over $700.

Twenty-year-old Elvis Dube of Makokoba suburb was found in possession of 311 grammes of dagga (mbanje) and 18 x100 millilitres of Adco-Salterpyn syrup.

Dube had pleaded guilty to possession of dagga and possession of unregistered medicine charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ulukile Mleya-Ndlovu.

The magistrate sentenced him to 10 months in prison for the first account and suspended four months for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime within that period.

“The remaining six months have been suspended on condition that the accused person performs 210 hours of community service at McKeurtan Primary School. The community service begins on 2 October,” Miss Mleya-Ndlovu said.

Dube was fined $300 by the Magistrate for the second count which he should pay before October 20 or face three months in prison.

Prosecuting, Mufaro Mageza said on September 25 this year at around 10am, police received a tip-off that Dube was is possession of drugs.

“The police proceeded to the accused person’s place of residence in Makokoba where they recovered two sachets of dagga and a plastic bag with loose dagga,” he said.

Further searches were made and 18 x100millilitres of Adco-Salterpyn syrup was recovered.

The accused person failed to give sufficient explanation for the drugs, leading to his arrest.