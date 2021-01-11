Drunk Teacher Smashes Sister`s Laptop After Asked To Pay Debt

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A drunk schoolteacher who went berserk and smashed his sister’s new Acer laptop worth US$400 after being asked to pay a debt has been jailed two months by a local magistrate.

Prosper Simango, who is from Chitakatira Secondary School under Chief Zimunya, appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe facing malicious damage to property and domestic violence charges.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to two months in prison.

Simango was, however, given an option to pay $40 000 fine by 28 February 2021.

Asked why he committed the offence, Simango told the magistrate he was intoxicated with alcohol.

“Your Worship, please forgive me, I committed this offence under the influence of alcohol,” Simango said.

Prosecutors told court that sometime last year, the suspect went to Chitakatira Secondary School at around 2100 hours.

Upon arrival, he allegedly entered the dining room where his sister Lynette Simango, brother Prince Simango and mother, Edith Ganyani were relaxing.

Lynette reportedly asked the suspect about some money he owed her and an Itel cellphone which he took.

This did not go down well with Prosper and a verbal altercation ensued.

Prosper is reported to have violently grabbed a laptop his sister was using and smashed it on the ground before vanishing.

The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.