Drunk Vic Falls Woman (31) Stabs Boyfriend (24) To Death

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A 24-year-old man died instantly in Victoria Falls after his drunk live-in girlfriend allegedly stabbed him once on the back with a knife Sunday night accusing him of failing to open the door for her.

Police have confirmed the death of Vain Mohammed of Mkhosana suburb and the arrest of Sithandazile Sibanda (31).

A popular imbiber at most nightspots in the resort town, Sibanda allegedly arrived home drunk and picked a fight with the now deceased Mohammed, who worked as a vendor.

According to witnesses, Mohamed was already asleep.

Sibanda is reported to have left home Sunday morning for a drink beer with friends in the same Mkhosana suburb.

This is despite drinking beer in public and opening of bars remaining prohibited under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Some neighbours accused Sibanda of jealousy, saying although she was in the habit of frequenting nightspots leaving Mohammed at home, she frequently picked fights with her lover’s female friends.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said Sibanda was assisting the police with investigations.

“We received a report of a woman who allegedly stabbed her husband at a house where they were renting on Sunday night. The woman is in police custody and will appear in court for murder,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

Sibanda and the now deceased moved into the house last year. Their landlady Makhosi Mkandla and her husband Steven Sibanda said they were shocked by the incident.

Mkandla said a drunk Sibanda arrived home and picked a fight with Mohamed who was already in bed.

“He spent the whole day at home while Sibanda had gone to drink with friends. She returned at night and that’s when a quarrel started with Sibanda accusing Mohamed of not opening the door for her,” said Mkandla.

She said Sibanda picked an iron bar which she used to hit Mohamed who was lying in bed.

“The two wrestled for the iron bar and he managed to disarm her. She then picked a knife and stabbed him on the back causing his instant death as he bled from the mouth and nose,” said Mkandla.

Mohamed was pronounced dead by an ambulance crew that arrived after 10 pm while Sibanda was arrested.

Mohamed’s body was taken to Victoria Falls Hospital mortuary before it was ferried to Bulawayo for postmortem.