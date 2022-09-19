Drunk man (21) axes niece to death; accuses family of bewitching him

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Kadoma have launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old man, who returned from a beer drinking spree, and killed his brother’s daughter, accusing her family of casting bad omens on him.

The suspect has been identified as Tryforcer Moyo.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chakari are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tryforcer Moyo (21), who is wanted in connection with a case of murder where a minor (2) died whilst admitted at Kadoma General Hospital after she was struck once on the head with an axe on September 16, 2022 at Delcia B1,” said Nyathi.

“The suspect who was drunk and violent accused some family members of bewitching him before attacking the victim who was his brother’s daughter.”

Anyone with information that might help in arrest of the suspect should approach the nearest police station.