Drunken mental patient strikes uncle dead with a brick over missing mealie meal

By Staff Reporter

Mutasa: A 65-year-old man died recently after he was struck on the head with a brick by a drunk and mentally challenged nephew following a misunderstanding over a missing 20 kilograms of maize meal.

Police confirmed the incident, saying they have since arrested the suspect.

Manicaland province police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the deceased Sure Nyamvundu of Zindi village under Chief Mutasa returned home from a beer drink around 6pm and found his nephew David Nyamvundu who was also drunk.

Nyamvundu is reported to have started accusing his nephew of stealing a 20 kg of maize meal at the homestead.

David denied the claims but his now deceased uncle kept pressing on with the accusations.

This did not go down well with David who went outside the house, picked up a brick and struck Nyamvundu on the head.

“David was not happy with the accusations that he stole a 20kg bag of mealie meal and he went outside, picked a brick and struck his uncle on the head,” said Kakohwa.

Nyamvundu sustained head injuries and began bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The now deceased was rushed to Zindi clinic by Howard Tsongorera (60) of Pfumai village under chief Mutasa.

Nyamvundu was referred to Hauna District hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The matter was reported to local police leading to David’s arrest.

“As police, we encourage members of the public to solve their differences amicably and not to resort to violence,” said the police spokesperson.