Dry Redcliff begs govt to solve perennial water challenges

By Staff Reporter

REDCLIFF Municipality, which has been battling perennial water challenges, has pleaded for government’s assistance to construct a water treatment plant in a bid to improve the situation.

Clayton Masiyatsva,Redcliff Mayor, said with the growing population in his area, there was need for the local authority to have its own water treatment plant.

Redcliff currently relies on Kwekwe for water.

“There is need for a water treatment plant for the town.

“Redcliff is growing and that puts pressure on resources that are required to provide adequate services. Currently, the local authority relies on Kwekwe City to provide water to its residents.

“This has put pressure on the sister local authority, considering that their city is also expanding. We are therefore appealing that the central government avails financial resources and technical expertise to enable the municipality to become a water authority,” he said.

Masiyatsva said since the closure of Ziscosteel, life has been tough for residents.

“Redcliff Municipality was a product that was born from Ziscosteel and 60%of revenue is generated from rates from various Zisco properties.Its closure has adversely affected the municipality’s cash flows.

“In order to survive, innovative ideas had to be adopted. However, this is not enough as the council is struggling to meet its obligations due to limited resources.

“Our appeal is that the process of opening the company be expedited since we hear from media that a new investor has been identified,” he said.