Dry week for Bulawayo as Criterion water works is shut down

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO residents will this week endure four days without water until Saturday after council shut down one of its major water treatment plants, Criterion water works to pave way for major rehabilitation.

Residents currently go for two days a week without the necessity in the country’s second largest city.

Council‘s senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu told NewZimbabwe.com that apart from the current two-day water shedding imposed b the local authority two months ago, all areas in the city, with the exception of the Central Business District, mines and industries, will be affected by the new measures.

“Everybody except the above mentioned sectors will be affected by the current water shedding. The water shedding has been necessitated by major rehabilitation works at our water treatment plant.

“After the rehabilitations which we expect to be through on Saturday, the city will revert back to its two day water shedding,” Mpofu said.

Two months ago the city council introduced a two-day water shedding schedule following the dwindling of water levels in the city’s main sources of water.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Christopher Dube said the rehabilitation could affect the water shedding schedule, a sign the shutdown could extend beyond the weekend.

“The city of Bulawayo is currently implementing the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) supported by the African Development Bank.

“The main objective of the water supply component is to ensure improved access to municipal water supply in the identified project areas by improving the efficiency of raw water pumping, treatment and distribution networks in areas supplied by the Magwegwe and Criterion Reservoirs,” said the Town Clerk.

Dube said the rehabilitation works will involve the replacement of old valves, pumps and all associated civil works.

According to Dube, the rehabilitation works will also include the installation of inlet gate valves, main distribution board, backwash pump and fittings among other major works. The water treatment plant was constructed in the 1940s.

“The city of Bulawayo advises residents that the water shedding programme is subject to change if the reservoir situation on the ground improves or deteriorates beyond the stipulated period,” added the Town Clerk urging residents to conserve water.