DUBLIN: Zim-born Melisa remembered as ‘beam of light’; she was tragically killed in Texas car crash

By dublinlive.ie

A Dubliner who was tragically killed in a Texas car crash last week has been remembered as a “beam of light” and “life of the party” by family and friends.

Melisa Mapa died while driving home from work last Wednesday in Euless, Fort Worth, Texas after her car was hit by another vehicle that was fleeing the police.

The 27-year-old was born in Harare, Zimbabwe and moved to Dublin as a child where she attended primary and secondary school.

Melisa moved to Dallas, Texas in 2014 where she received her Associates of Science from Tarrant County College and went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from UT-Arlington.

She was currently working on her Doctorate in Occupational Therapy at Texas Women’s University.

She is survived by her grandmother Mabel, her parents Martin and Jennet, four sisters Angela, Orlinda, Berlinda and Martina, her brother Martin and her boyfriend of seven years, Candon Myles.

In an online obituary, Melisa was remembered as a “beautiful soul”.

It read: “Melisa was a beam of light that touched the lives of everyone she came across.

“Melisa loved to travel, spend time with friends and family and would move the world for her nephews (Celani, Sile Sani, Ezra, Eli and Nathaniel) and niece (Hannah).

“Even though she was not a fan of doing the dishes Melisa was always the life of the party, loved wine and loved to eat especially food made by Candon.

“Melisa has left us devastated and she has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Melisa will be deeply missed by her family, boyfriend, friends and all who knew her.

“This is not a good bye but a see you later. We love you and we miss you dearly, may your beautiful soul rest in perfect peace.”

A celebration of life for Melisa will be held at the Alpha International Seventh Day Adventist Church, 6000 S.Collins St, Arlington, TX on Friday at 11am local time.