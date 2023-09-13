‘Due to their resistance to treatment, many people receiving HIV therapy are dying from the disease’

UNESCO

In the four decades since the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was first identified, it is estimated to have claimed between 33 million and 51 million lives. By the end of 2022, approximately the same number of people were living with HIV, two-thirds of them in Africa. HIV, thus, remains a major global health issue that is of particular concern to Africa.

Tendai Washaya is a 29-year-old PhD fellow from the University of Zimbabwe. In this interview, she explains how, through her research, she has been striving to determine the extent of prevalence of multi-resistant HIV-1 in her country and why some patients develop greater resistance to treatment than others.

Tendai is one of two recipients of a six-month research fellowship awarded this year jointly by UNESCO and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL). She took up her fellowship this month at the EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute in Cambridge in the United Kingdom, where she will be pursuing her research.

The other recipient is Adwoa Padiki Nartey from the University of Ghana. Like Tendai, Adwoa’s research project is tackling resistance to medication. However, whereas Tendai’s project is focusing on the resistance of the human body to medication, Adwoa’s research is focusing on the bacteria’s resistance to the medication designed to kill them.