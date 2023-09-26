Duo caged 7 years after killing friend for stepping on a dog

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO Rushinga men Norman Gunde (24) and Never Kamanika (28) have been jailed for seven years each for killing their friend on allegations that he had stepped on a dog.

The two will however serve five years effective after two years of their sentence were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

Gunde and Kamanika were charged with culpable homicide and pleaded guilty to the offence.

They both reside in Mafuta Village Chief Rusambo, Rushinga.

According to court papers, the late Pios Siyakurima was aged 35 when he died.

Court heard on 15 July 2022, the three were at Mazowe Bridge Business Centre drinking beer.

At about 2200 hours, Siyakurima stepped on Gunde’s dog and the three had a verbal altercation.

Siyakurima apologised and the altercation ceased but later ensued again.

The two then attacked Gunde, killing him on the spot.

In handing down her judgment, High Court judge Esther Muremba said what is aggravatory is that the accused persons caused the death of a person who was in the prime of his life.

“He lost his life over a very petty issue of having stepped on accused one’s dog.

“The dog did not even die. It does not even look like the dog was injured yet the deceased was made to lose his life,” said the judge.

“It appears that some people just choose to lose self-control when they get drunk. It is high time we affirm one of the main purposes of punishment in criminal law which is to deter not only the offenders but also others who might consider breaking the law.”

Muremba said it must be clear to people with impulses to engage in violence once they get drunk and at the slightest provocation that they will meet with severe punishment.

“We do not want people to believe that they can drink and kill other people and get away with light punishment. People should learn to keep their temper in check when they get drunk. Those that cannot do so should simply stop drinking alcohol.

She however factored in the period of one year that the accused persons have already spent in custody awaiting trial and caged them for five years effective.