Duo in court over attempted murder 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

TWO Harare men were hauled before the Magistrates Courts answering to charges of attempted murder for allegedly refusing to pay a debt and attacking the creditor.

Chamunorwa Maungira (34) and Arnold Gore (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and they were advised to approach the High Court for their bail application.

They will be back in court on August 17 2022.

Allegations are that on July 23 this year at Mt Hampden shops, Katumba Charles approached the duo asking for his money and he was told to get out of the shop so that they could talk.

While outside, Gore allegedly assaulted Katumba with a shovel on the hand and Maungira allegedly attacked him on the head with a brick.

After the incident, Gore reported the matter to the police and he was later referred to Parirenyatwa hospital for treatment.

the two were subsequently arrested.