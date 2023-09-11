Duo jailed for sodomy after cohabiting for three months

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Two suspects have been arrested for sodomy in Gweru after it came to light that they were cohabiting with one of them disguising himself as a woman.

In July this year, James Mapawu (40) met Praise Mpofu (25) who was dressed as a woman at a Kwekwe nightclub and proposed love to him.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko in a statement said “They began staying together at Mapawu’s residence where they had anal sexual intercourse several times”.

Mpofu’s cover was blown in September after he had an erection while having sexual intercourse.

“It came to light that he (Mpofu) was a man and had been disguising as a woman all along resulting in a misunderstanding between the two,” Mahoko added.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the two suspects were arrested.

Police are currently conducting investigations.