Duo nabbed with 55kgs ivory

By Court Reporter

TWO Harare men are in trouble after they were caught with 55kgs of unmarked raw ivory worth over $9 000.

Isiah Nhovo and Bishem Nyamukondiwa were allegedly caught red-handed with the elephant tusks by undercover detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit who initially pretended to be potential buyers.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye who remanded them in custody awaiting trial.

The two are facing unlawful possession of unmarked ivory.

Prosecuting, Delight Mauto said “on October 23, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit, received information to the effect that the accused persons were in possession of ivory which they intended to sell.”

It is state’s case that the detectives proceeded to Hatcliffe turnoff where they met Nyamukondiwa and purported to be buyers.

She said Nyamukondiwa led the detectives to house number 795 Chingwa Avenue, Hatcliffe where they met Nhovo.

“Upon arrival at the above-mentioned address, Nyamukondiwa and Nhovo highlighted that they were selling unmarked raw ivory at $100 per kilogram. The detectives agreed to the price,” Mauto said.

She added: “The accused persons entered another room and brought two unmarked elephant tusks weighing 55kgs wrapped in two brown and white sacks.”

Mauto told court that the detectives identified themselves and asked the two to produce a licence authorising them to deal in ivory and they failed.

According to the state, the recovered unmarked raw ivory was weighed in the presence of the pair and it was found to be 55kgs with a valued of $9 350.