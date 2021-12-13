Duo Up For Murdering Chitungwiza Man, Robbing Him Of US$60

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO Chitungwiza men were Saturday hauled before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga facing murder charges after they allegedly killed a pedestrian in cold blood.

The court heard Nyasha Chimbwanda (34) and Trevor Makandigona (25) killed one Oswell Madomdo before they dumped him in the middle of the road in the dormitory suburb.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to December 28 after being advised to seek bail at the High Court.

According to court papers, on October 20 during the evening, Chimbwanda and Makandigona were in the company of other two accomplices still at large.

They allegedly waylaid and attacked Madondo who was coming from his workplace in Mbare’s Magaba area.

It is alleged that they assaulted him on the head several times with unknown objects.

The deceased sustained and succumbed to deep cuts on his head.

“After murdering him the accused and their accomplices dumped his body in the middle of Chambwa Road, Chitungwiza before disappearing from the scene,” the state outline read.

His body was discovered by residents the following morning.

All his belongings had been stolen.

On November 1, a post mortem was carried out on the remains of the now deceased at Sally Mugabe hospital and the Pathologist Dr Javangwe concluded that cause of death was due to a “depressed skull fracture with subdural hematoma”.

On December 3, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the now deceased’s cell phone was being used.

Acting on the information, the detectives made a follow-up leading to the arrest and subsequent recovery of the now deceased’s phone through IMEI number 354118112074226 from Nyarai Danisile Mbambande, who had bought the cell phone from Chimbwanda.

Chimbwanda was then arrested on December 5.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Makandigona.

The value of goods stolen was US$60.