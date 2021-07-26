Duped Cosmetics Firm Warns Over Counterfeit Hair Products

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A LEADING cosmetics manufacturing company, Vaida Chemicals has warned members of the public of the proliferation of substandard counterfeits of their products range on the local market, and in neighbouring countries.

Vaida Chemicals managing director, Titus Munyaradzi told NewZimbabwe.com Saturday, a major distributor had connived with some unscrupulous employees to make the counterfeit hair products, which have found their way in faraway markets such as Dar-ar-Salam in Tanzania.

The company started in 1981, has reportedly been prejudiced a yet to be quantified amount of money through the illegal manufacture and trade in their brands, which include hair care products and cosmetics.

The criminal syndicate has since been reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Banket, who are reportedly hunting for the mastermind identified as Felomina Nomatter Makwara (alias Florence Nyakudya).

“One of our customers decided to lure some of our employees to make counterfeit products. She managed to get my right-hand man named Kondo and others and started manufacturing at a factory they had set up in Banket,” said Munyaradzi.

He added: “Apparently, they manufactured our hair dye product known as Slip ‘N’ Sheen, and used labels bearing the company logo, addresses and telephone numbers, and sold these locally and outside, Tanzania in particular.”

Vaida Chemicals was alerted of the shenanigans by a whistle-blower leading to the recovery of remnants of the fake products and apparatus at a factory shell in Banket, recently.

After getting wind that she was being sought by police, Makwara reportedly went underground and has been in hiding since then.

Munyaradzi lamented the financial prejudice suffered by his firm due to the criminal activities of the syndicate.

“The company has been prejudiced of lots of money because of what they were doing. After dealing with the matter in the criminal justice system, we would like to claim damages for unauthorised use of our name, logo and everything else.

“Our accountants are busy working on quantifying that and will come up with a figure that we will put forward to claim compensation for loss of business at the civil court,” said Munyaradzi.