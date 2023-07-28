Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ reportedly gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a fully furnished house in Miami

Spread This News

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, has shown his compassion and generosity towards a fellow athlete.

UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo garnered attention when he opened up about his financial struggles, revealing that he had a meager $7 in his bank account before his victorious performance at UFC Vegas 73.

During his post-fight interview in May, Gorimbo opened up about the hardships he faced on his journey to America. He revealed that upon arriving, he had no money and struggled to make ends meet. With limited funds, he could barely afford transportation to the gym. Thankfully, a friend came to his aid by sending him $200, which provided much-needed support and helped him survive during those challenging early weeks.

‘The Rock’ took notice of Gorimbo’s plight and, in a heartwarming gesture, promised to meet and help the Zimbabwean fighter:

“This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom”

True to his word, recent media reports have indicated that Johnson went above and beyond to help ‘The Answer’ by gifting him a fully furnished house in Miami.

Dwayne Johnson recently surprised Gorimbo by making a personal visit to the MMA Masters gym in Florida to finally meet him in person.