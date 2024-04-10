New Zimbabwe.com

Dynamos appoints new Vice Chairperson

10th April 2024
By Sport Reporter

Dynamos Football Club on Tuesday announced the appointment of Clemence Chimbari as the new club executive Vice Chairman.

Chimbari comes as a replacement for Vincent Chawonza who was fired in February over several allegations including violating club rules.

2024 has started on a wrong note for Dynamos who had boardroom issues which have fuelled the club’s poor run in the league.

Dembare is said to be owing the majority of its players sign-on fees at the same time the club hasn’t secured a sponsor since the expiration of its deal with Sakunda in December last year.

Other than Chimbari, Dembare also appointed Justice Mubayi to be a committee member with his primary task being to oversee development teams.

