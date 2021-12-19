Dynamos Back To Winning Ways As Bosso Lose Again

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos did not put their best display but did just enough to get back to winning ways after grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory against newly promoted Cranborne Bullets Sunday.

The match was a rescheduled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League week three encounter played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

DeMbare were desperate to register a victory on their return to league football after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat in their previous encounter away at Triangle last month.

And they got off to a dream start after opening the scoring as early as the second minute courtesy of a goal from midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa.

Nyahwa, who has been enjoying a solid debut season in the blue and white of DeMbare after his move from Bulawayo Chiefs has now scored twice in three matches after also scoring in the opening match of the season against Yadah.

On Sunday he found the back of the net with a close-range tap-in from Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde’s cross.

The solitary goal was enough for the Glamour Boys to register their second win of the season from their first three games.

Dynamos had opportunities to win the match by an even wider margin with teenage prodigy Bill Antonio missing the target with the goal at his mercy in the 15th minute while impressive midfielder Juan Mutudza hit the post five minutes before halftime.

After struggling to create any meaningful opportunities in the first half, Cranborne Bullets began to find their feet after the break but Dynamos held on for a morale boosting victory.

Meanwhile at Sakubva, Manica Diamonds continued their impressive start to the season after registering their third successive of the season with a 1-0 win over Highlanders.

The hosts got the only goal of the match from a penalty by Tichaona Mabvura in the ninth minute after Highlanders defender Peter Mudhuwa handled inside the box.

The Diamond Boys are yet to drop a point this season while for Highlanders it is their second successive defeat of the campaign.

The result lifted the Gem Boys to the top of the log with nine points, while Highlanders remain without a win and in the drop zone as pressure continues to mount for coach Mandla Mpofu.

Matchday three (rescheduled fixtures)

Saturday: Whawha 3-3 Bulawayo City, ZPC Kariba 1-3 Triangle

Sunday: Manica Diamonds 1-0 Highlanders, Dynamos 1-0 Cranborne.