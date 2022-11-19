Dynamos blasts Harare City council over collapsed Rufaro Stadium re-development; says council being run school dropouts

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

DYNAMOS has lashed out at Harare City Council for backtracking on its agreement to partner energy company Sakunda Holdings on the renovation of the dilapidated Rufaro Stadium.

Dynamos, keen to play home games in Mbare next year, had pinned hopes on the agreement signed by Sakunda Holdings and council earlier this year to give Rufaro stadium a facelift.

However, the hopes went up in smoke this week after the deal collapsed with both parties trading blame for the failure of the agreement.

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo castigated the City council for failing to see the deal through.

“We condemn in strongest terms what is happening at the Harare City council,” Farawo told a media briefing Friday.

“I think football, at the end of the day, should be the winner. We are not happy with what happened and it must not be allowed to continue.

“I think to us, as a club, we want to encourage formal legislature to, at least revisit, the requirements for one to be elected into office.

“Some of these people who are running our cities are just school dropouts who do not appreciate the value of football.”

Cancellation of the memorandum of understanding for refurbishment of Rufaro Stadium has drawn the fury of the public, with the anger targeted at Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume.

This marked the second time in four years that City of Harare has rebuffed efforts from companies to spruce up Rufaro stadium.

Dynamos said the club would approach central government to arm twist Harare City council reconsider the partnership deal with Sakunda Holdings.

“We are exploring other options but we have made it clear,” said the club spokesperson. We are appealing to central government to help us in this regard so that people are called to order.

“Why would people not want development. It is going to benefit everyone we should all be proud of business people who are willing to help.”

Meanwhile, the club has appointed Moses Maunganidze to replace Isiah Mupfuriutsa as the club’s executive chairman.

Mupfurutsa was booted out as the club carried out post-mortem on the just ended. Season which also witnessed an axe falling on coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Reports allege Benard Marriott fired the former chairman because of his close relationship with Ndiraya.

However, Farawo said the relationship between Marriott led board and Mupfurutsa had broken down leading the former being relieved of his duties.

“Mr Mupfurutsa was an appointee,” Farawo explained.

“The relationship between the board and chairman had irretrievably broken down. Efforts were made to revive that kind of working relationship.”