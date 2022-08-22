Dynamos, Bosso reach Chibuku Super Cup quarter finals

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Dynamos progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after edging WhaWha 1-0 at National Sports Stadium, while Highlanders finally exorcised their away demons after beating Triangle with a similar score line at Gibbo on Sunday.

After a goalless opening half DeMbare took control of the match in the second half with Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Paga hitting the upright as they came close to breaking Whawah’s resistance.

They were finally rewarded in the 73rd minute when Trevor Mavunga broke the deadlock with a clinical finish to steer his side into the last eight of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Harare giants are joined in the quarterfinals of the country’s premier knockout competition by their fierce rivals Highlanders.

The 2019 Chibuku Super Cup champions were second favourites to progress to the quarterfinals due to their poor away record which had seen them fail to win a match away from Bulawayo in 33 previous outings.

Bosso finally ended their poor record on the road after breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute through a brilliant header by Stanley Ngala before holding onto their lead to secure a precious away win.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds booked their place in the last eight with a comfortable 2-0 win over Yadah at Vengere.

At Luveve Stadium, Bill Veremu scored the solitary goal as Bulawayo Chiefs edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 to progress to the last eight.

Chibuku Super Cup Results:

Saturday: Chicken Inn 2-0 Harare City, Black Rhinos 1-0 Caps United, FC Platinum 2-0 Tenax, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Herentals

Sunday: Triangle 0-1 Highlanders, Dynamos 1-0 Whawa, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Manica Diamonds 2-0 Yadah.