Dynamos, CAPS Utd in pre-season showdown

Dynamos will hope to carry the day on Sunday

HARARE will come to a standstill when tradition rivals Dynamos and CAPS United clash in a Charity Shield Challenge Cup match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

With bragging rights at stake and everything pales into insignificance each time the two giants meet.

In fact the two sides, which have both been very active on the market during the preseason transfer window period, will be looking to lay down an early marker ahead of what promises to be a tough Premier Soccer League campaign.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe, who has looked to West Africa in a bid to strengthen his side after a disastrous 2018 PSL campaign said his side is ready for Sunday’s clash.

Chigowe is likely to parade his foreign acquisitions headlined by Congolese striker Ngandu Mangala, Ghanaian Robert Sackey and the Cameroonian duo of Herve Mbega and Ngahan Claude Junior.

“This is the big Harare Derby, the real match that everyone is looking forward to so we will try to do our best to entertain and live to that billing. Dynamos are alive and kicking, like a wild horse,” Chigowe said.

“We have prepared well, but we are midstream in our preparations and there is still a lot of work to be done and part of the preseason preparations is the game we are playing next, and hopefully it enhances our reputation as an institution but ultimately it will test if our combinations are coming right.”

Dynamos will also be buoyed by the coming on board on a new sponsor after the Harare giants on Wednesday announced a RTGS $1 million sponsorship deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco Zimbabwe through its Rudland & George cigarette brand.

CAPS United on the other hand, will be equally confident after transfer business where they injected speed and youth to refresh last season’s aging squad that lost its way last season.

Caps United will hope the fresh faces acquired during the transfer window will drive them to victory

The Harare giants have been one of the busiest team on the market capturing the likes of former Highlanders forwards Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali as well as Clive Rupiya who was at Chapungu.

Speed merchant Phineas Bhamusi returns to the Green Machine after a successful spell with Lowveld side Triangle, while Ronald Chitiyo who missed the whole of last season due to injury is also expected to make return to action.

Chitembwe feels the new signings will bring a new dimension to his side which gives the Green Machine fans reason for renewed optimism.

“This season we have a better squad than last season, in terms of work ethic and the desire to achieve. Even the demographic structure of the side we have a relatively young squad which gives us speed which we need especially in transition. Last season we lacked that so this squad gives me the confidence and belief,” said Chitembwe.

However in contrast to his Dynamos counterpart Lloyd Chigowe, the CAPS United gaffer played down the significance of the result of Sunday’s match, insisting that it was purely for preparatory purposes and nothing more.

“Look we only have five weeks of preparations and I would say the players have not reached the level we want them to be in terms of fitness, technical, tactical as well as physiological aspects,” said Chitembwe.

“We are in preseason and this match against Dynamos will serve that purpose to prepare for the new campaign. It will give us the opportunity to try a few things including combinations.”

The match will see the winners walking away with RTGS $20 000 with the losers pocketing RTGS $ 15 000.