Dynamos captain relishes ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ clash against Bosso

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS captain, Frank Makarati opines Sunday’s blockbuster clash is an opportunity for them to confirm their dominance over old rivals, Highlanders, at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

The permutation follows Dembare’s lengthy absence from the traditional home of football, Rufaro Stadium.

The Dynamos and Highlanders derby is ranked among Africa’s biggest rivalries in football and is dubbed “Battle of ZImbabwe.”

The last time the two sides met at Rufaro Stadium was in 2019 when they drew 1-1, off goals from Evans Katema and Tinashe Makanda.

Sunday’s clash comes after almost five days of strike action in the Dembare camp over unpaid allowances, delayed salaries and overdue bonuses.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Makarati said they were now focusing on the big one as part of their demands had been met by Dynamos’ executive.

“Dynamos is a big institution and because of that such cases, although not desirable, are bound to happen,” Makarati told this publication.

“On Sunday (today), we will give our all so that we mark a return of the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ to Rufaro with a win.

“We will be playing for our fans who continued to stand with us even as things seem bad.

“This is the biggest match in Zimbabwe and one of the biggest matches on the continent, we will definitely give it our all.”

Added Makarati: “We hope fans come out in their numbers. We have to fill up Rufaro Stadium, make the loudest noise and create an atmosphere that will further motivate our team.”

Dynamos have so far won five matches, drawn nine and lost three while Highlanders have won nine games, lost three and drawn an equal number.