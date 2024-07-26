Dynamos chaos continues as club treasurer resigns

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Amid financial struggles that have rocked Dynamos, club treasure Musa Gwasira is said to have resigned Thursday after the team’s home game against Yadah FC.

Gwasira’s resignation comes with no surprise as he was reported to be in a cat-and-dog relationship with the club chairman Bernard Marriott.

He is reportedly accused of misusing the club’s funds.

RELATED:

His resignation comes barely two weeks after the team’s players boycotted training practices in protest over unpaid bonuses and sign-on fees.

Dembare’s has been on fire and their financial bill is set to increase next month when they kick off their CAF Confederations Cup adventure.

The Harare giants are set to play Zambian side Zenaco in the preliminary round of the Confederations Cup, with the first game scheduled for August 16 before the return leg on the 24th.