Uhuru Cup: Dynamos Beat Highlanders To Claim Bragging Rights

By Sports Reporter

Dynamos……..(1)2

Highlanders….(0)0

DYNAMOS set an early marker of their intentions ahead of the first domestic football season in almost two years after comfortably defeating fierce rivals Highlanders in the Independence Cup final at the National Sports Stadium.

The Uhuru Cup encounter was the first domestic football match played in the country since the Castle Challenge Cup match between Highlanders and FC Platinum in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DeMbare got off to the ideal start against their perennial rivals after taking the lead courtesy of a long-range strike by Trevor Mavhunga barely six minutes into the encounter.

The Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was at fault as he failed to deal with the long-range strike which eluded him on the bounce despite his desperate dive.

Both teams clearly lacked competitive match fitness due to lengthy hiatus from competitive football.

Dynamos however managed to create the better chances and soon doubled their lead six minutes into the second half from an own goal by defender Peter Mudhuwa.

Sibanda was at fault again for the second goal due to poor communication with Mudhuwa who decently returned from an unsuccessful spell at Tanzanian side Simba SC.

The result was a reverse of the outcome of their last encounter.

Dynamos get USD20 000 while Highlanders will get USD15 000.