Dynamos Coach delighted with Uhuru Cup win

By Sport Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe expressed happiness following his team’s 1-0 win over traditional rivals Highlanders in the Independence Cup final match played at Murambinda B Primary on Thursday afternoon.

Dembare’s victory was propelled by Donald Mudadi, who scored in the first half, a goal that sealed the scoreline of the day.

The victory meant Dynamos revenged against their rival who beat them last year in the same Cup final.

“I am very happy we won this Cup, as you know last year we missed it I told the boys that we have to win it,” said Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe.

Dembare’s victory in the Independence Cup final came at the back of a series of poor results in the league for the side which has managed to record one victory this season out of six league games.

The Harare Giants will be hoping to reflect Thursday’s form on Sunday when the host topflight league returnees Tel One at Rufaro stadium.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders coach was impressed with his boys’ performance despite the loss.

“Whenever we play Dynamos, we know a lot is at stake but I think today we conceded quite early and we were unlucky not to equalize.

“We even had a shot that hit the post, but all in all we are happy everybody put in maximum effort which is very key,” said Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu.

Bosso are currently on top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday when they host city rivals Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.