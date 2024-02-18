Dynamos coach eyes 2024  League Title

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

AFTER ending the team’s nine-year trophy draught last year when he won the Chibuku Super Cup, Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe says his target this season is to win the league championship.

Dembare finished in position 3 last season with 57 points, nine behind reigning league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Commenting on his targets for this season, Mangombe said their primary goal is to challenge for the title.

“After finishing in third position, obviously we need to be better, if you see we have added some foreign players which means we are serious and we want the league title.

“We will try our best and see how it ends,” said Mangombe.

Dynamos was one of the most active teams in the ongoing transfer season as they signed several new signings to beef up their squad, amongst those is two foreign strikers, from Namibia and Ghana.

“I’m satisfied with the squad because if you see all the departments are now in a good space and the foreign players are adapting so well.

“I have been trying to create some combination in some friendly matches we have played and I’m happy there is progress,” said Mangombe commenting on his squad.

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season kicks off in two weeks and Dynamos face top rivals Highlanders in the opening fixture.

Other than looking forward to the Battle of Zimbabwe, Dembare has another crucial game to play at Baobab stadium on 24 February when they clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup.

The two sides closed the 2023 topflight league football season in the Chibuku Super Cup final which went 2-0 in favour of Dynamos at the same venue.