Dynamos Coach pleads for support in Castle Challenge Cup Tie against Ngezi

By Sport Reporter

Dynamos Coach Genesis Mangombe is eager to add another Cup to his team’s trophy cabinet in a space of three months.

Mangombe guided Dembare to its major trophy in December when he won the Chibuku Super Cup, which marked the end of the club’s nine-year major trophy drought.

Ironically for Mangombe to achieve that feat he had to beat Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup final played at Baobab stadium, the same venue where the two sides are set to lock horns on Saturday in the Castle Challenge Cup.

The season-opening Cup clash is annually played by reigning league champions and Chibuku Super Cup winners.

For the first time this year, a new name will be written on the prestigious pre-season tournament which has had its previous four editions going in favour of Zvishavane-based four-time league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Commenting ahead of his trip to Baobab, Dembare gaffer Genesis Mangombe pleaded for fans’ support in the coming Castle Challenge Cup.

“We just pray that our fans will come in numbers, this will help the boys to understand what we mean when we talk about Dynamos.

“This is a very big club with a lot of fans, so they have to understand that playing for this badge means a lot to the fans, but generally we are almost done and we are waiting for tomorrow (Friday) to do final preparations ahead of the clash,” he said.

Saturday’s clash will give an outlook of the two sides who were one of the busiest clubs during the ongoing transfer season which closes in March.

Dynamos made several new additions, amongst those are two foreign strikers from Namibia and Ghana, while on the other hand, Ngezi strengthened its strike force by adding last season’s soccer star of the year finalist Obriel Chirinda and Moses Dhemhere.