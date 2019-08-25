Dynamos derail Chicken Inn, Chitembwe off to a flyer

Lloyd Chitembwe turned his back on CAPS United and seems to be rolling at Harare City

Harare giants Dynamos handed defending champions and log leaders FC Platinum a boost after battling to a 1-1 draw with fellow title chasers Chicken Inn in a Premier League match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Chicken Inn who have been blowing hot and cold in recent weeks were desperate to collects all three points to enhance their chances of challenging for the championship.

However Dynamos, who have been improving with each outing under Tonderayi Ndiraya put up a good performance and could have collected all three points after surrendering a first-half lead to record their second successive draw.

Chicken Inn dominated possession in the opening minutes of the game with Innocent Muchaneka and former Dynamos player Valentine Kadonzvo dominating proceedings in the middle of the park.

However after coming close to opening the scoring through Evans Katema and Ngandu Mangala it was Dynamos who got the breakthrough on the half-hour when promising young forward Nigel Katawa headed home Tinotenda Muringani’s corner-kick.

The Gamecocks tried to make a quick response through Muchaneka, but his strike was superbly denied by goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

It was all Chicken Inn from them with Chinani being forced to make another superb save on the stroke of half-time, parrying away a second Muchaneka attempt.

The two sides created very few scoring opportunities in the second half until former Dynamos forward Kadonzvo came back to haunt his former paymasters after scoring the equaliser for Chicken Inn with ten minutes left on the clock which handed his team a precious away point.

The draw means Chicken Inn drop to fourth position on 32 points, three behind log leaders FC Platinum who where inactive in the league due to their participation in the CAF Champions League.

In Bulawayo, former CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe got his tenure as Harare City coach off to a superb start as his side handed fading giants Highlanders their second straight defeat after securing a 1-0 win at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso dominated proceedings throughout the game, but a 21st-minute goal from Jerry Chipangura was all Harare City needed to collect all three points.

Premier Soccer League results

Sunday: Dynamos 1-1 Chicken Inn,

Highlanders 0-1 Harare City