Dynamos drop crucial points in title blow as Ngezi and Bosso share spoils

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Dynamos’ hopes of challenging for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title suffered another blow after they were held to a goalless draw by visiting Triangle FC at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After being stunned by Yadah in their previous encounter at the same venue, DeMbare would have been desperate to return to winning ways in order to keep up with champions FC Platinum, who moved to the top of the log with a comfortable win against second-placed on Saturday.

In the end, it was another cold and frustrating afternoon for head coach Tonderai Ndiraya and his players after they failed to collect maximum points, leaving them stagnant in third position and now five points behind FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane-based side, who have won their last five consecutive fixtures, are now on 40 points from 19 matches.

The match kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes following a clash of kits after the home team Dynamos turned up with their third kit with red shorts, which clashed with the visitors’ traditional all-red kit.

DeMbare were forced to change their shorts which eventually resulted in them playing with blue tops and black shorts.

When the match finally resumed Dynamos were lucky not to concede an early goal after midfielder Gerald Bhero outpaced his marker and before releasing an effort which came off the woodwork with goalkeeper Timon Mvula beaten.

There was very little goalmouth action as both teams struggled to create goal-scoring chances. However, Dynamos did create a very good chance in the 65th minute when striker Ralph Kawondera struck the upright.

At Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi, Benjani Mwaruwari’s Ngezi Platinum Stars shared the spoils with Highlanders in a one-all draw.

Ngezi needed just nine minutes to draw first blood through a fine header from defender Leslie Kashitigu.

However, Bosso drew parity three minutes before halftime through Godfrey Makaruse before both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

It was a good point for Ngezi, who leapfrogged Black Rhinos to move into sixth position on the log on 29 points from 19 matches while Highlanders are two points adrift in eighth position.

Meanwhile in the other match played at Sakubva there was drama after the encounter between Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo City had a forty-minute stoppage in the second half after the goalposts fell.

City’s goalkeeper, Reward Muza, crashed on the post as he tried to save a shot from the hosts in the process damaging the top joint and causing the old goal posts and the crossbar to fall.

In another bad advertisement for the local Premiership, a lengthy stoppage followed as the groundsmen and club officials tried to repair the goalposts while the medical team attended to the injured goalkeeper.

The match only resumed after 35 minutes as Bulawayo City held on for a 1-0 victory courtesy of Dalubuhle Dlodlo’s first-half strike.

Weekend Results

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-1 Yadah, Black Rhinos 2-1 Herentals, Harare City 1-2 CAPS United, Chicken Inn 0-3 FC Platinum

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Highlanders, Dynamos 0-0 Triangle United, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Cranborne Bullets , Whawha 2-0 Tenax