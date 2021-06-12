Dynamos Edge City In Chibuku Tie, Ndiraya Dedicates Win To Late Mandigora

David Mandigora pictured during his time as Dembare coach with assistants Tonderai Ndiraya and Gift Muzadzi

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has dedicated his team’s 1-0 win over Harare City in the Chibuku Super Cup to his former mentor David “Yogi” Mandigora who had passed on earlier Saturday.

The match was played at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Mandigora, who broke his own record as the first Zimbabwean footballer to be crowned Soccer Star of the Year upon the attainment of the country’s independence 1980, died at his Vainona home in Harare.

Yogi reportedly scheduled to have his remaining leg amputated after losing his other limb to Peripheral Vascular Disease in October 2017.

Ndiraya, along with his goalkeepers’ coach Gift Muzadzi, were part of Yogi’s backroom staff during his last stint at the Harare giants back in 2015, when he (Ndiraya) was still making the transition from a player to coaching.

“We received sad news today just before kick-off that we lost one of our legends in David Mandigora. We want to dedicate this win to David Mandigora and of course to our supporters who perished on their way to support the team in Gweru in 2016,” he said after the match.

DeMbare needed a solitary goal from new signing King Nadolo to secure a hard-fought win over Harare City in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 match.

After playing out goalless first half in which both teams struggled to break down each other, DeMbare came back for the second period the hungrier of the two teams.

They were eventually rewarded when right back Emmanuel Jalai combined well with Bill Antonio in the 76th minute to send a beautiful delivery, which was met by a thumping Nadolo header, for the only goal of the game.