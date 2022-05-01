Dynamos edge Whawha to remain top; Herentals stun FC Platinum

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Nigerian forward Alex Orotomol scored a late winner to inspire Dynamos to a vital 2-1 victory over Whawha at Ascot Stadium on Saturday and keep hold of their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The win took Dynamos’ points tally to 29 points from 13 matches, three points clear ff Chicken Inn, who will need to beat Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday to catch up.

After a goalless first half, Dynamos took just five minutes in the second half to take the lead when midfielder King Nadolo scored with a tap-in the finish from a Godknows Murwira cross.

The lead was however, short-lived as Whawha scored an equaliser a few moments later through an instinctive close-range finish from Tendaishe Magwaza after a goalmouth scramble

Magwaza reacted quicker to bundle the ball home after the Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula fumbled Takudzwa Jukulile’s corner kick.

Whawha thought they had done enough to earn a point but were left heartbroken after Orotomol reacted quickly to score the winner from a rebound after the goalkeeper Terrence Chiku failed to deal with Bill Antonio’s attempt at goal.

While Dynamos are now perched at the top of the log, Whawha remain second from the bottom on the log with a paltry eight points from 13 matches.

At the National Sports Stadium, Herentals derailed FC Platinum’s hopes of a fourth successive Premier Soccer League title after securing a shock victory.

Herentals defender Brighton Majarira capitalised on a blunder by the FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari to score the only goal of the match in the 25th minute.

The goal was enough to inspire Herentals to their first top-flight league win over FC Platinum since their promotion to the top-flight league in 2018.

The win meant Herentals leapfrogged FC Platinum to seventh on the log on 20 points while the Zvishavane-based are eighth on 19 points.

Castle Lager Premiership results and fixtures

Friday: Yadah 1-1 Triangle

Saturday: Herentals 1-0 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 3-2 Tenax, Bulawayo City 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Harare City, Whawha 1-2 Dynamos

Today: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), CAPS United v Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium)